1/1
Reed Kleinhans
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Reed's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reed Kleinhans

Kiel - Reed Kleinhans, age 71, of Kiel, passed away peacefully at home on November 7, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Plymouth on May 9, 1949, a son of the late Wallace and Cora (Kalk) Kleinhans. Reed graduated in 1967, which was the first class at the new Plymouth High School.

Reed enjoyed his true passion of farming until later in life having a career at VPI. During farming he especially loved his jersey cows and blue heelers.

On July 12, 1980, he married Monica Wieck at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth. They resided in Sheboygan Falls following their marriage, and moved to Kiel in 2018, becoming members of St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.

Reed was also a proud charter member of Green/Glen Lions Club and was an avid book reader that enjoyed going to the "library." He was the best softball pitcher around and was always up for shenanigans with his brother from the other mother.

Reed enjoyed travelling to Door County, and was a true family man. He loved going to support his grandkids in their various activities, and cherished the time spent at the cottage driving his family around on the boat.

Survivors include: Wife: Monica; Children: Carrie Becker, Traci (Blake) Kohlman, Korrei Kleinhans, Amanda Kleinhans, Katrina (Chris) Steinke, and Nash Kleinhans (special friend: Michelle Gillman); Grandchildren: TJ (Betty) Kenney, Austin Kenney (special friend: Kirsten Luttrell), Kirsten Kohlman (special friend: Rob Chase), Trent Kohlman, Colten Steinke, Emma Kirchoff, and Hayden Kleinhans; and 3 Great-grandchildren.

He is further survived by: Siblings: Linda Kleinhans, Mark (Linda) Kleinhans, Wade (Gail) Kleinhans, and Faye (Jim) Hughes; Brothers and Sisters-in-law: Randy Ribbens, Dennis (Linda) Wieck, Gary Wieck, Kathy (Dennis) Halloran, Arden Jr. (Ida) Wieck, Mary (Nate) Truax, Mike (Jess) Wieck, and Scott (Lori) Wieck; as well as many loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Reed was preceded in death by: His parents; Father and Mother-in-law: Arden Sr. and Marian Wieck; Step Mother: Marion Albers-Kleinhans; Brother: Kurt; Sister-in-law: Karen Ribbens; and Nephew: Sean Sagal.

Private family services will be held and there will be a public visitation requiring masks and social distancing taking place on Thursday (November 12, 2020) from 4:00-6:00 P.M. at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Kiel.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Reed's name.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.

The family would like to send special thanks to: Dr. Schroeder, Dr. Coulis, Dr. Dhillon, and Dr. Parikh, for the wonderful care given to Reed. A special thanks to Kiel Ambulance, Orange Cross Ambulance, and Sharon S. Richardson Hospice for their help in his final days. Monica would also like to thank their children, brothers, and sisters for the love, support, and help given to her and Reed.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 893-9797
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved