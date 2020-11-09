Reed Kleinhans
Kiel - Reed Kleinhans, age 71, of Kiel, passed away peacefully at home on November 7, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Plymouth on May 9, 1949, a son of the late Wallace and Cora (Kalk) Kleinhans. Reed graduated in 1967, which was the first class at the new Plymouth High School.
Reed enjoyed his true passion of farming until later in life having a career at VPI. During farming he especially loved his jersey cows and blue heelers.
On July 12, 1980, he married Monica Wieck at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth. They resided in Sheboygan Falls following their marriage, and moved to Kiel in 2018, becoming members of St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.
Reed was also a proud charter member of Green/Glen Lions Club and was an avid book reader that enjoyed going to the "library." He was the best softball pitcher around and was always up for shenanigans with his brother from the other mother.
Reed enjoyed travelling to Door County, and was a true family man. He loved going to support his grandkids in their various activities, and cherished the time spent at the cottage driving his family around on the boat.
Survivors include: Wife: Monica; Children: Carrie Becker, Traci (Blake) Kohlman, Korrei Kleinhans, Amanda Kleinhans, Katrina (Chris) Steinke, and Nash Kleinhans (special friend: Michelle Gillman); Grandchildren: TJ (Betty) Kenney, Austin Kenney (special friend: Kirsten Luttrell), Kirsten Kohlman (special friend: Rob Chase), Trent Kohlman, Colten Steinke, Emma Kirchoff, and Hayden Kleinhans; and 3 Great-grandchildren.
He is further survived by: Siblings: Linda Kleinhans, Mark (Linda) Kleinhans, Wade (Gail) Kleinhans, and Faye (Jim) Hughes; Brothers and Sisters-in-law: Randy Ribbens, Dennis (Linda) Wieck, Gary Wieck, Kathy (Dennis) Halloran, Arden Jr. (Ida) Wieck, Mary (Nate) Truax, Mike (Jess) Wieck, and Scott (Lori) Wieck; as well as many loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Reed was preceded in death by: His parents; Father and Mother-in-law: Arden Sr. and Marian Wieck; Step Mother: Marion Albers-Kleinhans; Brother: Kurt; Sister-in-law: Karen Ribbens; and Nephew: Sean Sagal.
Private family services will be held and there will be a public visitation requiring masks and social distancing taking place on Thursday (November 12, 2020) from 4:00-6:00 P.M. at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Kiel.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Reed's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
.
The family would like to send special thanks to: Dr. Schroeder, Dr. Coulis, Dr. Dhillon, and Dr. Parikh, for the wonderful care given to Reed. A special thanks to Kiel Ambulance, Orange Cross Ambulance, and Sharon S. Richardson Hospice for their help in his final days. Monica would also like to thank their children, brothers, and sisters for the love, support, and help given to her and Reed.