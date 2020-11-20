Regina Jacoby
Regina Jacoby (nee Beneke), age 86, of West Bend, formerly of Belgium, passed away at her home on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.
Regina was born October 8,1934 in Aitkin, Minnesota daughter of August and Catherine (Tholen) Beneke.
She attended schools in Aitkin MN and graduated High School in 1953. She provided care to family. On June 9, 1956, Regina was united in marriage with Richard Jacoby at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Crosby, MN. The couple settled in Belgium and began their family. Regina was a homemaker, enjoyed baking and feeding the birds. Coming from a large family there were many return trips to Minnesota and visiting her family in Wisconsin. Regina and Richard were always together, enjoyed traveling, bus tours, and seeing God's country and the beauty of the seasons. Mrs. Jacoby attended Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend and is a member of Divine Savior Parish.
Regina is survived by her daughter Colleen (Rich Behling) Denzin of Oak Creek and son Kevin Jacoby of Belgium. She is further survived by grandchildren: Ryan Albinger, Alec Denzin, and Nathan (Jessica) Denzin, son-in-law Ken Albinger, sisters Caroline Shircel, Mildred Wassen, Lillian Richardson, brother Harold Beneke and sister-in-law Rosalyn Beneke. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Regina was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard, daughter Sharon, son-in-law David Denzin, sisters and brothers-in law, Mary (Thomas) Buechler, Louise (Leonard) Eder, Ann (John) Shircel, Leona (Roman) Pfaffendorf, Margaret (Charles) Persons, Catherine (Alfred) Etzkorn, brothers William Beneke and Fred Beneke, brothers-in-law Methodius Shircel, Joseph Wassen and James Richardson.
The family will receive visitors at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 171 N. Royal Ave., Belgium on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 2:30pm until 4:30pm before processing to church for Mass. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 5:00pm at Divine Savior Parish-Holy Cross Chapel, 5330 County Highway B in the town of Belgium. Father Neil Zinthefer will preside. Regina will be laid to rest next to her husband Richard on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Mary's Parish Cemetery, Lake Church. To comply with the statewide mandate, face masks will be required at the visitation and service and social distancing protocol will be in place.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com