Sippel Funeral Home
2618 Altona Avenue
New Holstein, WI 53061
(920) 898-4300
Renee E. Hoefler


1953 - 2019
Renee E. Hoefler Obituary
Renee E. Hoefler

of Plymouth - Renee E. Hoefler, of Plymouth, passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 18, 2019.

She graduated from New Holstein High School in 1971.

In recent years, she enjoyed a career with Packerland Brokerage. She was a caring, determined, and compassionate person.

She is survived by her mother, Eunice Hoefler of New Holstein; three sisters, JoAnn, Janet, and Patricia.

Renee was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Hoefler; and her brother, Joe Hoefler.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net
Published in Sheboygan Press on Aug. 21, 2019
