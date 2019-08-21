|
Renee E. Hoefler
of Plymouth - Renee E. Hoefler, of Plymouth, passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 18, 2019.
She graduated from New Holstein High School in 1971.
In recent years, she enjoyed a career with Packerland Brokerage. She was a caring, determined, and compassionate person.
She is survived by her mother, Eunice Hoefler of New Holstein; three sisters, JoAnn, Janet, and Patricia.
Renee was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Hoefler; and her brother, Joe Hoefler.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net
Published in Sheboygan Press on Aug. 21, 2019