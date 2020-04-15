|
|
Richard A. Wehmeyer
Greenbush - Richard A. Wehmeyer, age 81, of rural Greenbush, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Dick was born on July 1, 1938 in Milwaukee, WI, a son of the late Arthur and Annaliese (Siebken) Wehmeyer. His ties to Siebken's Resort brought him to Elkhart Lake, where he met and fell in love with his wife Susan Butler.
He served his country in the Wisconsin Air National Guard from 1956 until 1962. The majority of his working years were spent in the Mechanical Engineering Departments of Gilson, Lawn Boy, and Toro in Plymouth. After company relocation Dick worked at Fleet Farm, where he used his knowledge of handy man skills.
Dick was a member of the Elkhart Lake Historical Society and did volunteer work for the Wade House during the Civil War Reenactment. Most days you could find him working in or around his shop building cedar log furniture or making cedar rail fencing. Fall and winters days were spent in the woods with a chainsaw in hand and very cold days were for splitting cedar logs into rails.
Dick loved his life. His wife, family, friends, and his four legged "people", Joey, Lily, and Jordy were very important to him. Every morning he would wake up and look to the sky and thank the Lord for giving him another day.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Susan, three children, and seven grandchildren; Rick Wehmeyer (fiancée: Judy) and his children Connor and Riley; Scott (Sally) Wehmeyer and their children Logan Wehmeyer, Alinna and Brian Wang; and Katherine (Tony) Arnett and their children Alexander and Audrey. He is also survived by his sister, Joanne Nevenfeldt and sister-in-law, Katherine Voelker.
Following Dick's wishes, cremation has taken place and due to public health safety precautions, a private family graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Plymouth.
A memorial fund is being established in Dick's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send a special thanks to the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice and Home Instead Senior Care for making it possible for Dick to remain at home.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020