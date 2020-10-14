Richard Andrew Stockel



April 28, 1936 - October 11, 2020



Richard passed away peacefully in his home due to a brief illness on the morning of October 11, 2020. Dick, as he like to be called, was born April 28, 1936 in Sheboygan to Louis and Marie. Happily married to Judy for 55 years, they raised three children Mike, Shelly, and Nickie. Dick worked at the Sheboygan Sausage Company for 37 years. The family was raised on ring bologna and summer sausage. When the Sausage Company closed suddenly, he retired from RSC after five years of service.



Dick loved Buicks, the casino, his coin collection, shooting pool, and a good western. The family lived in the same neighborhood for many, many years. The neighbors were an extension of Dick's family like Peter and Betty Damrow. Let's not forget to mention life-long friends Pat and Roger Abraham.



Dick was a great man. He was a joker and loved to laugh. He will be missed.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Donald, and stepsisters Opal, Irene, and Pearl.



Survivors include his loving wife Judy. His children Michael, Michelle, Nicole (Andrew) Meinolf. Grandchildren: Amara and Clayton Meinolf, Travis and Devin Tramte. Great grandchildren: Madeline and Jayden and Dylan Tramte. Nephew: Dennis.



A small private service will be held in the coming weeks. Please send any sympathies to 1625 Mehrtens Ave. Sheboygan, WI 53081.



His family extends a heartfelt thank you to Aurora Hospice and to R.N.s Jason and Michelle for their care and kindness.









