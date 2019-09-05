|
|
Richard Arthur "Dick" Bosshardt
Chilton, Wisconsin - Richard Arthur 'Dick' Bosshardt, age 84, of Chilton, died on Sunday, September 1, 2019. He was born October 14, 1934 in Sheboygan, son of the late Arthur & Evangeline (Johnson) Bosshardt. He married Carolyn Ann Wilsing on September14,1957 at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Sheboygan.
Richard was very proud of the pharmacy degree earned at UW-Madison in August of 1957. He valued education and his alma mater immensely. He was also proud that all 4 of his daughters graduated from the UW System with degrees. Richard and Carolyn moved to Chilton in 1962 where he was employed as a pharmacist prior to owning and operating the Apothecary Shops of Chilton and New Holstein along with his wife Carolyn and Robert Hipke. Richard was an incredibly hard worker and cherished every moment in his stores while still focusing his attention, as a very devoted father, on his family. He was a member of St. Martin Lutheran Church in Chilton where he volunteered countless hours serving on many committees and serving in various positions throughout the church. He also attended Hope Lutheran in De Pere for a number of years and served in volunteer roles there as well. He was proud of his community, serving on the school board for 20 plus years and involved himself in committees and boards throughout the area.
Richard loved everything around the water. He took great pleasure sail boating on Elkhart Lake and appreciated moments spent in his pool. When the water was frozen, Richard spent time on the slopes downhill skiing and loved to watch the signs in the sky for a new snowfall, rainstorm, or any other weather patterns that may come up.
A master of science at heart, Richard studied numbers and statistics and was never hesitant to give a quick geography lesson to anyone who would ask. You could find a map just about anywhere in his home. He was the biggest fan of his children and grandchildren through their sports. As an active grandfather, he looked for opportunities to interact with them in his pool or with sports.
Richard and Carolyn extended their generosity and welcoming nature by opening their home and their hearts to many exchange students around the world thru the AFS International Intercultural Programs. They were both active volunteers and strong supports of the local AFS Chapter. The involvement included hosting many exchange students as well as supporting their daughters to live and study abroad. Richard gained an international family that he loved and valued. This family opened the door to many travels for Richard, Carolyn and family members to many places to include Brazil, Sweden, Holland, Norway, Spain and Australia to name a few. His international family was a treasured part of his life.
Richard is survived by his children: Kim (Dr. David) Thompson, Tori (Richard) Owens, Tricia (James) Ronk; a son-in-law: Scott Mueller; 8 grandchildren: Dr. Emily (Chad) Thompson-Zadnik, Sarah Thompson, Alexandria Owens, Madison Owens, Tyler Ronk, Allison Ronk, Haley Ronk & Amanda Mueller; a great grandchild: Jillian Zadnik; a sister: Diane (Herman) Grohskopf; and a sister-in-law: Marilyn (Robert) Schmidtke. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife: Carolyn; a daughter: Tamara Mueller; and a brother: Wayne (Helen) Bosshardt.
Funeral service will be at 2:00 pm on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at St. Martin Lutheran Church (717 Memorial Drive) in Chilton with Rev. Thomas Schmitt officiating. Friends may call at the Wieting Family Funeral Home (411 W. Main St.) in Chilton from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Saturday, September 7, 2019 and on Sunday at the church from 12:30 pm until 1:45 pm.
Richard's family would like to thank all of the Touchstone Living Staff and the Agnesian Hospice Staff. Your care and patience was greatly appreciated.
A memorial fund has been established in the name of Richard A. Bosshardt
Online Condolences: wietingfuneralhome.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 5, 2019