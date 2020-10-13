Richard C. GallSheboygan - Mr. Richard C. Gall, of Sheboygan, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. He was 69 years old.Richard was born on October 21, 1950 in Milwaukee, WI, son of Rosemary Gall. He was the most kind, caring, loving, and generous person. He graduated from Grafton High School with the class of 1969. He had two children, Amanda and Jacob. He was an amazing grandfather and loved spending time with his grandchildren. Richard owned and operated a slew of small businesses but most recently, Superior Parts and Service in Sheboygan Falls, WI. He took great pride in his engineering and mechanical abilities. In his free time, he would enjoy the beautiful scenery by Lake Michigan. He enjoyed watching racing, football, business news, and of course his politics. He built strong relationships with many.He is survived by his daughter, Amanda of Sheboygan and son, Jacob (Julie Mannchen) of Sheboygan Falls. He is further survived by 7 grandchildren, Allison, Annaliyah, Natalie, Amarius, Aryah, Austin and Zaria Gall. Other survivors include his siblings, James (Mary Jo) Bohn, Susie (Neal) Cottrell and Denise (Jim) Bohn; sister-in-law, Sandra Bohn, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Ann Trepanier; brother, Scott Bohn, and niece, Elizabeth Bakewicz.The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Facial masks will be required for the time of visitation. A private family service will be held. His family is planning on having a public celebration of Richard's life in the summer of 2021.