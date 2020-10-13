1/1
Richard C. Gall
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard C. Gall

Sheboygan - Mr. Richard C. Gall, of Sheboygan, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. He was 69 years old.

Richard was born on October 21, 1950 in Milwaukee, WI, son of Rosemary Gall. He was the most kind, caring, loving, and generous person. He graduated from Grafton High School with the class of 1969. He had two children, Amanda and Jacob. He was an amazing grandfather and loved spending time with his grandchildren. Richard owned and operated a slew of small businesses but most recently, Superior Parts and Service in Sheboygan Falls, WI. He took great pride in his engineering and mechanical abilities. In his free time, he would enjoy the beautiful scenery by Lake Michigan. He enjoyed watching racing, football, business news, and of course his politics. He built strong relationships with many.

He is survived by his daughter, Amanda of Sheboygan and son, Jacob (Julie Mannchen) of Sheboygan Falls. He is further survived by 7 grandchildren, Allison, Annaliyah, Natalie, Amarius, Aryah, Austin and Zaria Gall. Other survivors include his siblings, James (Mary Jo) Bohn, Susie (Neal) Cottrell and Denise (Jim) Bohn; sister-in-law, Sandra Bohn, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Ann Trepanier; brother, Scott Bohn, and niece, Elizabeth Bakewicz.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Facial masks will be required for the time of visitation. A private family service will be held. His family is planning on having a public celebration of Richard's life in the summer of 2021.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reinbold Novak Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved