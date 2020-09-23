Richard Claerbaut
Oostburg - Richard Wilmar Claerbaut, 78, of Oostburg, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Sunny Ridge.
Richard was born on February 12, 1942, in Sheboygan to Delmar and Wilma (Veldboom) Claerbaut. He was a graduate of Cedar Grove High School in 1960.
On October 8, 1965, Richard married Mary Ann Smies in Oostburg. Richard worked for his father on his dairy farm. He later worked with his brother Myrle as a cash crop farmer, selling hay to horse farmers.
Richard was a lifelong member of Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Oostburg. He served as a Deacon, taught Sunday School for 48 years, and sang in the choir and Mens Chorus. He enjoyed sports, bowling, and watching high school sports. He was an avid Brewers, Badgers, and Packers fan.
Richard is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Claerbaut of Oostburg; daughter, Cheryl (Jamie) Leonard; granddaughters, Rachel (Andrew) Reader, Rylee Ann Leonard, Reese June Leonard; brother, Myrle (Karen) Claerbaut; three sisters-in-law, Lois Claerbaut, Elizabeth (Jack) DeTroye, Janet (Frank) Wahlstrom; and a brother-in-law, LeRoy Smies; many cousins and friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law; brother, Dale Claerbaut; nephew, Mark Claerbaut; and sister-in-law, Dorrine Smies.
A public visitation will take place on Friday, September 25, 2020, from 10:30 am until 12 pm at the Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg. A private family service will take place at 12pm with Rev. David Veldhorst and Rev. Nathan Strom officiating. All are welcome to join the service via livestream by visiting www.facebook.com/groups/richardclaerbaut
at 12pm on Friday. Burial will take place at Oostburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made in his name to Oostburg Christian School.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Sunny Ridge, St. Nicholas Hospital ICU, St. Nicholas Home Health and Hospice and Dr. Mary Gentine.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com
The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the Claerbaut family with arrangements.