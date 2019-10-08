|
Richard "Dick" Colbath Sr.
Sheboygan - Richard "Dick" Colbath Sr., age 89 of Sheboygan, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 4, 2019. Richard was born December 3, 1930 in Ashland Maine to the late Percy and Margaret (Flynn) Colbath, the 7th of 11 children. Richard served his country in the United States Army from 1949 to 1952. His time in the service brought him to Wisconsin, where he met Joyce Ann Jakum. He and Joyce were united in marriage March 31st, 1951 and enjoyed 60 years together until her passing on November 2, 2011. Richard was employed at Vollrath Company for over 40 years, retiring in 1991.
Richard had many friends and in his retirement enjoyed going out for coffee with them. He loved to spend time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. His kindness and sense of humor were endearing and he will be dearly missed by many.
Richard is survived by his son, Richard Colbath Jr. (Carol), granddaughter Rachel Colbath (Arthur Sternhagen), grandson Eric Colbath (Heather), great grandchildren Ava, Alexandra, and Arthur "AJ" Sternhagen, Carolyne and Sutton Colbath. He is also survived by brothers Charles, Alfred, and Terrance Colbath and sisters Marylou Obrien and Beverly Kiley as well as many other inlaws, nieces, and nephews. In addition to his parents and spouse, Richard was preceded in death by brothers Malcolm and Dale Colbath and sisters Kathrine Campbell, Adele Pendleton, and Geraldine Monette.
A funeral service will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 9th, 2019 at 1:00PM at St. Dominic Catholic Church. Friends and family may call at the church from 11:00AM until the time of service. Full military honors and burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery. Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com to send email condolences.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Oct. 8, 2019