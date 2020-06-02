Richard "Dick" Colbath Jr.
1953 - 2020
Sheboygan - Richard "Dick" Colbath Jr. age 66 passed away unexpectedly on Sunday May 31st, 2020. Dickwas born October 10th, 1953 in Sheboygan to Richard and Joyce Colbath. He attendedarea schools graduating from North High School in 1971. A lifelong musician, Dick playedkeyboards in many local bands throughout the years including Sunblind Lion and Pop Music. He was employed at Rockline Industries for 30 years, retiring in 2010. Dick always enjoyed the company of his friends and family and will be missed by many.

Dick is survived by his wife of 38 years Carol, daughter Rachel (Art) Sternhagen, son Eric (Heather) Colbath, grandchildren Ava, Alexandra, and AJ Sternhagen and Carolyne and Sutton Colbath as well as many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother Joyce and father Richard Richard Colbath Sr.

Cremation has taken place and no services will be held, a memorial will be planned at a date yet to be determined. Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com to sign the guestbook.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
