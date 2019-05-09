Services
Richard D. Korb Jr.


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard D. Korb Jr. Obituary
Richard D. Korb Jr.

Kiel - Richard D. Korb Jr., age 85, died peacefully in his sleep May 6, 2019 with his loving wife of 58 years by his side.

He was born June 17, 1933 in Marytown a son of the late Richard Korb Sr. and Martha Ellermann Korb.

He was a veteran of the United States Army serving our country overseas from January 1956 until December 1957. On October 21, 1961 he married Geraldine Sixel at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Marytown.

Survivors include his wife Geraldine Korb of Kiel; his 5 children, DuWayne (Kim) Korb of Fond du Lac, Dean (Sandy) Korb of Adell, Jill Korb and her special friend Mike of Plymouth, John (Ronda) Korb of Kiel, and Hope (Tod) Wilkens of Kiel. He is further survived by 9 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Milton Korb and his special friend Deb of Muscoda; 3 sisters, Alyce Buechel of Chilton, Ludine (James) Daniel of Manhattan, KS and Nathalie Faris of Fond du Lac; and a sister-in-law, Evelyn Korb of Saint Cloud.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Lee Korb; a granddaughter, Casey Korb; a brother Allen Korb, and 2 brother in-laws, Francis Buechel and Jay Faris.

Per Richard's request a private funeral was held. Burial followed in the SS Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Oak Creek Assistant Living and Calumet County Hospice for wonderful care and compassion given to Richard as he prepared for his next journey. We are forever grateful for all of you.

Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 9, 2019
