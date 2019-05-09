|
|
Richard "Dick" DeYoung
Sheboygan Falls - Richard Ronald DeYoung, 89, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at his home.
Dick was born on June 30, 1929, in Wisconsin Dells, WI to Norman and Doris (Zubcack) DeYoung. He was a graduate of Sheboygan Falls High School.
On April 2, 1949, Richard married Betty LaVerne Rockafellow in Sheboygan Falls, WI. Dick worked at Wisconsin Power & Light for many years as a Consumer Service Representative until his retirement in 1987.
He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Sheboygan where he served as an usher and greeter and on the school board. He also served on many organizations and boards revolving around his true life passion- magic, including the International Brotherhood of Magicians, Society American Magicians, and Houdini Club of Wisconsin. Dick and his wife found great meaning in producing their traveling magic show with their family, DeYoung and Company, as they brought great joy to many people throughout their 65 years producing the show.
Dick is survived by his two daughters, Bonnie, Susan; two sons, Terry, and David; five grandchildren, and many great grandchildren.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife, Betty DeYoung.
A service to celebrate Dick's life will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 1 pm at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Sheboygan with Rev. Alan Kubow officiating. Relatives and friends may greet the family at church from 12 pm until the time of service at 1 pm.
Donations may be made in his name for Sheboygan County Humane Society.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the DeYoung family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 9, 2019