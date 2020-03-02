|
Richard E. "Richie" Depies
Dacada - While peacefully surrounded by his family, the Lord called Richard "Richie" Depies home Sunday evening, February 23, 2020, at the age of 91.
Richard was born on the family farm in the Town of Fredonia on March 14, 1928, son of Nicholas and Mary Mayer Depies. He attended St. Nicholas Grade School, and later the "High School on the Hill", graduating from Random Lake High School, Class of 1946. On June 17, 1950, Richie was united in marriage with the love of his life, Ethel Ann Schuessler, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Dacada. The couple farmed on the Depies homestead in the Town of Fredonia, raising their seven children in a life of faith and hard work. In 1992 they retired and moved to Luxemburg Lane in Dacada. Ethel Ann preceded Richie in death in 2003, after 53 years of marriage.
Mr. Depies was a longtime member of the Tri-County Pork Producers Association and loved going to hay auctions. He was a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, but St. Nicholas Chapel held a special place in his heart. A faithful member, Richie was always available to help with whatever was needed. He was a member of the Holy Name Society, an usher, and a server well into his 80's; he was most proud when he would serve with his sons at Mass. For years, Richie was in charge of tolling the church bells, and would train others in this delicate task. He also took care of the parish cemetery, throwing a kiss to Ethel Ann each time he drove past. The family was responsible for the beautiful cross that graces the cemetery grounds. Most evenings, Richie stopped at church to make sure the lights were off, the heat was on, and all was set for the night.
Richie enjoyed going to breakfast at local restaurants, joining different groups of neighbors, friends and his Bolens Buddies each day. He had a regular routine of visiting parishioners in nursing homes to drop off the weekly church bulletin. He always kept his thumb on the pulse of things going on, even after he began residing at Gables on The Pond in Random Lake.
Richie is survived by six children: Terry (Linda) Depies of Antigo, Rick Depies of Dacada, Sherri (Mark) Orth of Oconto, Cindy (Keith) Streitenberger of Merton, Jeff (Theresa) Depies of Springbrook, and Pat (Misti) Depies of Dacada, and 19 grandchildren: Craig (Rebecca), Stacy (Steve), Freddy (Nicole), Shawn (Heidi), Kevin (Danielle), Mike, Marsha, Ashley (Travis), Adam, Amanda (fiancé Kyle), Kristen, Kari (Jordan), Ivy, Ed, Norbert, Jerome, Ambrose, Brittni and Brandin (Krista). He is further survived by 14 great-grandchildren, his sister Mary Ann (the late Ambrose) Lanser of Port Washington, nieces, nephews, other family and many friends. Richie is preceded in death by his wife Ethel Ann, their son Tom Depies, sisters Grace (the late Fritz) Rollinger, and Irene (the late Orville) Ehaney, brothers Nic (the late Louella), Leroy (the late Mary Jane), Oliver (the late Laverne) and infant brother Reinhold, as well as brother-in law Bud (the late Carol) Schuessler.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30AM on Friday, March 13th at Our Lady of the Lakes Parish - St. Nicholas Chapel, Dacada. Father Gideon Buya will preside. The family will receive visitors at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 171 N. Royal Ave. in Belgium, on Thursday, March 12th from 4-8PM and on Friday, March 13th at church from 9:30AM until services begin at 10:30AM. Richie will be laid to rest beside Ethel Ann in the parish cemetery immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Sharon S. Richardson Hospice, or directly to the family for a future church project in Richie's name.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com .
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020