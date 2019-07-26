Services
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Ramminger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard F. Ramminger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard F. Ramminger Obituary
Richard F. Ramminger

Sheboygan - Richard F. Ramminger, age 63 of Sheboygan passed Thursday afternoon July 25, 2019 surrounded by his family. Richard was born September 10, 1955 in Sheboygan. He was united in marriage to Lori Saxon on July 22, 1989 at First United Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. Richard attended Lakeshore Technical College in the Culinary Arts Program. He was employed for 36 years at Thomas Industries as a machinist and for the past 6 years at Medspeed. He enjoyed playing cards, camping, trips to Las Vegas and time spent with his grandchildren. Richard also loved taking road trips with his Mustang. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and a 27-year member of the Elks Club.

Richard is survived by his loving wife Lori, son Jason (special friend Nicole Presutti) Ramminger of Sheboygan, daughters Kelly (Jason) Schoen of Sheboygan, Lynn Gockman of Sheboygan, grandchildren Tyler Schoen, Chyanna Schoen, Anthony (Taija) Ernst, Anna Ramminger, Noah Schoen, Dakota Schoen, Patrick Ramminger, Kayla Ramminger, Aleah Halbach, six great-grandchildren, a brother Leonard (April) Ramminger of Wakefield, MI, two sisters Dawn (Tom) Zimbal of Valders, Barb (Mike) Kelm of Arpin. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, many friends and Sonni.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents and stepdaughter Amy Gockman.

Family and friends may gather at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th Street, Sheboygan from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday July 30, 2019. Visitation will continue Wednesday July 31, 2019 at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Pastor Gregory Whelton will officiate. Entombment will follow the service at Gardens of Peace Mausoleum at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Richard's name.

Richard's family wishes to extend a special thank you to his oncology team at Froedtert Hospital and to the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Published in Sheboygan Press from July 26 to July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
Download Now