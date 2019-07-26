|
Richard F. Ramminger
Sheboygan - Richard F. Ramminger, age 63 of Sheboygan passed Thursday afternoon July 25, 2019 surrounded by his family. Richard was born September 10, 1955 in Sheboygan. He was united in marriage to Lori Saxon on July 22, 1989 at First United Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. Richard attended Lakeshore Technical College in the Culinary Arts Program. He was employed for 36 years at Thomas Industries as a machinist and for the past 6 years at Medspeed. He enjoyed playing cards, camping, trips to Las Vegas and time spent with his grandchildren. Richard also loved taking road trips with his Mustang. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and a 27-year member of the Elks Club.
Richard is survived by his loving wife Lori, son Jason (special friend Nicole Presutti) Ramminger of Sheboygan, daughters Kelly (Jason) Schoen of Sheboygan, Lynn Gockman of Sheboygan, grandchildren Tyler Schoen, Chyanna Schoen, Anthony (Taija) Ernst, Anna Ramminger, Noah Schoen, Dakota Schoen, Patrick Ramminger, Kayla Ramminger, Aleah Halbach, six great-grandchildren, a brother Leonard (April) Ramminger of Wakefield, MI, two sisters Dawn (Tom) Zimbal of Valders, Barb (Mike) Kelm of Arpin. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, many friends and Sonni.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents and stepdaughter Amy Gockman.
Family and friends may gather at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th Street, Sheboygan from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday July 30, 2019. Visitation will continue Wednesday July 31, 2019 at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Pastor Gregory Whelton will officiate. Entombment will follow the service at Gardens of Peace Mausoleum at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Richard's name.
Richard's family wishes to extend a special thank you to his oncology team at Froedtert Hospital and to the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Published in Sheboygan Press from July 26 to July 28, 2019