Richard Flannery



Sheboygan - Richard Francis Flannery passed away Monday, March 25th, 2019 peacefully at his home.



He is survived by daughter Ruth Jordan (Jon) of Milwaukee, WI, son Peter (Paula) of Clifton Park, NY, sister Marie (Darrell) of Fairport, NY, brother Michael of Fairport, NY, brother Brian (Sharon) of Clinton, NJ, and grandson Jeremy (Margaret) of Shrewsbury, MA. His wife, Kathryn, and mother Estelle preceded Mr. Flannery in death.



Richard completed his undergraduate studies at Syracuse University in 1966. He completed his doctoral studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1969. The family then moved to Burlington, Vermont for ten years where Richard was an Assistant Professor of Political Science. In 1978 the University of Wisconsin Extension System hired Mr. Flannery as an Assistant Professor of Political Science at both the Sheboygan and Manitowoc campuses. He was named an Associate Professor and granted tenure within the system before being named a full Professor. He was then granted Emeritus status after his retirement in 2013.



Passionate about his job, Richard was heavily involved in both national and local politics. He truly enjoyed both photography and gardening and was an avid baseball fan whose dream was realized when the White Sox won the World Series in 2005.



Richard's biggest passion in life was always his wife of 55 years, Kathy. Extremely proud of his two children, Richard often remarked how pleased he was that they both married so well. He delighted in spending time with both of them and his sister Marie this last year.



A celebration of Richard's life will be held from 2:00 - 4:00 P.M. Saturday, March 30, 2018 at the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Avenue, Sheboygan. All are welcome to join the family during this time.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to in Richard's name.



Richard hated being called that. He was Dick to all those who knew and loved him. He will be sorely missed.



The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Dick's arrangements. Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary