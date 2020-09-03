Richard Gerald Kaat
(May 20, 1939 - August 31, 2020)
Richard Gerald Kaat of Bruce Crossing MI was carried away in his sleep at home, to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on the morning of August 31, 2020 at the age of 81.
Richard was born May 20, 1939 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, the fourth of ten children. He spent 50 years working in the water conditioning business while in Wisconsin and also after moving to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. It brought him great joy to be of service to others, to help people grow, and to share God's blessings. Richard owned and operated Culligan dealerships in Wisconsin and in Michigan. He was also a partner in Kaat's Furniture in Sheboygan. Richard was married to his beloved wife Nelly for 52 years. He loved spending time with his family, gardening and his many projects outdoors.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Nelly, and his children Tammy (Pete) Mittnacht, Jeff (Sandy) Kaat, David (Amy) Kaat, John (Joletta) Kaat, Tim (Alida) Kaat, Stephen Kaat, Lois (Luke) Byers, Joel Kaat, Sarah (Dan) Wandel, Mary Kaat, and Elisabeth Kaat; 50 cherished grand and great-grandchildren; three sisters, Beatie Bourret, Bev (Bruce) Teetzen, and Janice Kaat; three brothers, Lee (Judy) Kaat, Gib (Shelley) Kaat, and Ken(Colleen) Kaat; and two sisters-in-law, Jean Kaat and Kelly Kaat. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his daughter Anna Beth Kaat, his parents Gilles and Angeline Kaat; three brothers, Roger Kaat, Lloyd Kaat, and Jerry Kaat; one brother-in-law, Roger Bourret; two sisters-in-law, Cookie Kaat and Kathy Kaat; and his grandson Jaymun Kaat.
We invite you to join us in his memory at two different occasions:
September 9th visitation from 3:00-6:00 PM CT followed by a memorial service including singing some of his favorite hymns from 6:00 - 7:00 PM CT at Christ Community Church 428 Geele Ave, Sheboygan WI. A time of fellowship and dinner to follow.
September 11th visitation from 2:00 -4:00 PM ET at Woodlawn Cemetery, Cemetery Rd. Rockland, MI. directly followed by a graveside service. A time of fellowship and refreshments to follow.
"For the trumpet will sound, the dead will be raised imperishable, and we will be changed. For the perishable must clothe itself with the imperishable, and the mortal with immortality." 1 Corinthians 15
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.canefuneralhome.com