1939 - 2020
Sheboygan - Richard H. Lackershire, 81, of Sheboygan, passed away Saturday morning, March 21, 2020 at Sunny Ridge Health & Rehabilitation Center.

Born January 16, 1939 in Sturgeon Bay, WI, Richard was a son of the late Claude and Phyllis Daniels Lackershire. He attended Sturgeon Bay area schools and graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School. He then went on to serve his country in the U.S. Navy from 1960 to 1964 as a radioman. In 1968, he was united in marriage to Judith Nelson in Sturgeon Bay.

Dick worked at Tucumseh Products Co. for many years before he retired in 2004. He enjoyed hunting in Spooner, fishing in Sturgeon Bay, Lake Winnebago and Lake Michigan. He was a member of the 1907 Club and enjoyed the friendships he made there. One of his greatest joys was watching his granddaughters play Softball and Basketball and walking the family dog, Bugsy.

Richard is survived by his son, Scott (Sarah) Lackershire, Sheboygan; his two granddaughters, Talia and Jadyn Lackershire, Sheboygan; his three brothers, DeLoy (Karen) Lackershire, Ronald Lackershire, and Larry Lackershire; his sister, Lois Lackershire; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Norman Lackershire, his brother, Edgar Lackershire and a sister, Hazel Miller.

Private family services will take place at a later date.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Sunny Ridge Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Morningside and the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all of their loving care and support.

The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Richard's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
