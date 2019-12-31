Services
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Holler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Dick" Holler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard "Dick" Holler Obituary
Richard "Dick" Holler

Sheboygan Falls - Richard "Dick" Holler, age 85 of Sheboygan Falls passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019.

Family and friends may gather at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1121 Georgia Ave. Sheboygan on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m.

Complete obituary will be published in Friday's edition of the Sheboygan Press.

Please visit www.reinboldfh.com for more information.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
Download Now