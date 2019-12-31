|
Richard "Dick" Holler
Sheboygan Falls - Richard "Dick" Holler, age 85 of Sheboygan Falls passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019.
Family and friends may gather at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1121 Georgia Ave. Sheboygan on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m.
Complete obituary will be published in Friday's edition of the Sheboygan Press.
