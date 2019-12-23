|
Richard J. Byrd, Sr.
Sheboygan - Richard J. Byrd, Sr., 69, of Sheboygan, was welcomed by his Savior on Sunday evening, December 22, 2019 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Born September 12, 1950 in St. Louis, MO, Richard was a son of the late Lester and Snowdie Ladd Byrd. He attended St. Louis area schools and graduated from High School in St. Louis. He then went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army. On January 14, 1979, he was united in marriage to Gail G. Gorny at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Northbrook, IL. Three years ago, after 37 years of marriage, Gail and Richard had their wedding blessed at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Sheboygan.
Richard worked in auto sales for many years in Illinois. After moving to Sheboygan, he worked for the Sheboygan Press and Escort Limousine Service prior to his retirement in 2012. He was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal and Kansas City Chiefs fan and loved all genre of music, especially the Moody Blues. He enjoyed shooting pool and frequented the Walkabout spending time with his many friends.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Gail, Sheboygan; his daughter, Julie Ann Tucker, St. Louis, MO; his granddaughter, Alyssa Tucker, Athens, AL; his sisters-in-law, Pat Byrd, Albuquerque, NM, and Carol Cunnius, Lehigh Acres, FL; his three nephews, Douglas (Marina) Byrd, and their children, Natalie & Benjamin, of McKinney, TX; Michael Byrd, McKinney, TX, and Gregory Byrd, Albuquerque, NM; his former son-in-law, David Tucker, Athens, AL; other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Richard "Ricky" J. Byrd, Jr., his grandson, Sean Quinn, his brother, Roger (Jacqueline) Byrd, and his brother-in-law, Frank Cunnius.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 21st & Geele Avenue, Sheboygan. Fr. Matthew Widder will celebrate the Mass. Family and friends are welcome at the church on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will take place at 2:00 p.m. in All Saints Cemetery, 700 N. River Road, Des Plaines, IL.
A memorial fund has been established in his name.
The family would like to thank doctors, nurses and staff of Sheboygan Aurora Memorial Medical Center, The Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic, and especially the loving and compassionate care he received at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Richard's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019