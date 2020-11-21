Rev. Richard J. "R.J." Matthies
Sheboygan - Rev. Richard J. Matthies, age 86, of Sheboygan was called to his eternal home on Wednesday evening November 18, 2020. He was the son of the late Rudolph and Ella (Sievert) Matthies, born January 30, 1934 in Merrill, WI. He attended schools in Merrill and was a graduate of Merrill High School in 1952. Following high school he proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. R.J. was united in marriage to Alice Jane Gunnell on August 31, 1957 in Merrill, WI; she preceded him in death on September 20, 2010. He graduated from Concordia Seminary in Springfield, IL with a Masters of Divinity degree. He ministered for over 55 years faithfully serving at Mountainside Lutheran Church in Auckland, New Zealand from 1963-1966, Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Shelbyville, IL from 1966-1977, St. Luke's Lutheran Church in New Richmond, WI from 1977-1983, and as the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod's institutional chaplain for Sheboygan County, WI from 1983-1996. In retirement, he and Alice relocated to Denver, CO for several years prior to residing in Tucson, AZ where they were active members of Messiah Lutheran Church. He married Kris Hoppe on December 17, 2013 in Tucson, AZ. During his 20 years of retirement he remained committed to ministering, acting as vacancy pastor of several congregations and as guest minister in various states. He was affectionately referred to as Pastor R.J. and he unequivocally touched many lives with his abiding faith and his heartfelt kindness. He is remembered not only for his resounding voice which was powerful in preaching as well as prayer but also for his welcoming smile and infectious laugh.
R.J. is survived by his wife Kris Hoppe-Matthies, four sons and a daughter: Mark Matthies of Denver, CO, Luther Matthies and Luke (Monica) Matthies both of Edmond, OK, Joel Matthies of Río Grande, P.R. and Laurie (Victor) Voss of Dorado, P.R., grandchildren Tyler Matthies, Baylee Matthies, Hannah Matthies, Adam Matthies, Alexa Matthies, Jameson Matthies, Alexander Voss and Callan Voss, a great granddaughter Arianna and a sister Lois Ristau of Merrill.
R.J. was preceded in death by his parents, wife Alice, sisters June, Janet, and Fern, and brothers Robert and Cuban.
There will be a visitation held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 730 County Highway PPP, Sheboygan Falls, on Saturday January 30, 2021 from 9:30 until the time of service at 11:30. Pastor Kyle Backhaus will officiate.
