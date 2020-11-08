Richard J. Oehlberg
Richard J. Oehlberg Born July 4th 1932, died November 5, 2020. Richard, most recently of Solon, Ohio, was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin; the youngest of 8 surviving children to parents Gottlieb and Mary (Dotz) Oehlberg. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 68 years Barbara E (Klessig), 6 of 7 children; Kurt (Pam), Mary (Steve Sevc), Christine (Carmen), Sarah (Ken Webb), Eric, Paul, and grandchildren, Nathan, Anneliese, Aleksander, Natalie, Miles and Dane. Richard's oldest son Mark preceded him in death in August 2020. Richard, a star Sheboygan Central High athlete, continued his athletic excellence at the University of Wisconsin, where he graduated with a degree in chemical engineering in 1955. He served in the Army Corp of Engineers in Hanau, Germany from 1955-57 helping to rebuild Germany after WWII; continuing in the Reserves until 1962. Following his service Richard and Barbara settled in the Cleveland, Ohio area where Richard established a successful executive engineering career spanning many years and covering nearly half of the globe. "Excellence in all you do" led Richard's life and career. He took special pride in his work, traveling to nearly 50 countries to lead large engineering projects for governmental and private agencies. Richard is deeply loved and will be remembered by many. Arrangements are in the caring hands of the Johnson Romito Funeral Home (https://www.johnsonromito.com
). In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Richard's name to the American Parkinson's Disease Assn. (APDA) or the College of Engineering, University of Wisconsin-Madison. Due to COVID-19, no immediate services are planned. A memorial event is being organized for July 4, 2021.