Zimmer Westview Funeral & Crematory Care Center
W2132 Garton Road
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-565-2331
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zimmer Westview Funeral & Crematory Care Center
W2132 Garton Road
Sheboygan, WI 53081
Richard J. Scroggins


1951 - 2019
Richard J. Scroggins Obituary
Richard J. Scroggins

Cleveland - Richard J. Scroggins, 68, of Cleveland, passed away October 11, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family after a six-year battle with cancer.

Rick was born May 24, 1951 in Manitowoc to the late Richard Byrd and Shirley (Turek) Scroggins. He graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1969 and began his career at Rummele Jewelers in 1975. He was mentored by Jack Westerhof (owner) and studied to become a Registered Jeweler and Certified Gemologist. He then became the manager of Garrison Jewelers, in Sheboygan, before purchasing the business in 1990 and changing the name to Scroggins Jewelers. He has proudly operated the business under our family name for the past 29 years.

He was deeply devoted to his wife, children, friends, customers and community. He married the former Lynn Morrow on October 6, 1973 at Wesley Methodist Church. In 2010, his son Mac married Tiffany Aaland bringing another love to our lives. We are extremely grateful to our friends who were by his side offering support and love throughout his life.

He was a member of the Cleveland Fish and Game, American Gem Society, Gemological Institute of America and served as a member of the Sheboygan Business Improvement District. He was an outdoor enthusiast, craftsman and master cribbage player. He was a YMCA member where he spent enjoyable time playing water volleyball and handball. He was a curious minded adventurer with an appreciation for history and one of his fondest memories was his trip to Alaska with his sons in July, 2018.

Rick is survived by his loving wife Lynn (Honeymouse) of 46 years, son McGuire Scroggins (Tiffany) of Golden, CO, son Chad Scroggins of Lakewood, CO, brother, David Scroggins of Kiel and his feline friend Reggie.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Zimmer's Westview Funeral and Cremation Care Center (Hwy 42 & JJ, Howards Grove). A brief eulogy will be held at 11:00 a.m. Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com to share email condolences.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in his name. A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends in the Spring of 2020.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
