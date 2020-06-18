Richard J. Siegel
Sheboygan - Richard J. Siegel, age 88, of Sheboygan, passed away at home on Monday, June 15, 2020. He was born in Sheboygan on January 25, 1932 the son of the late George and Erma Lutz Siegel.
He attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1950. On May 26, 1990 he was united in marriage to Judith Kaminski at St. Lawrence Seminary in Mt. Calvary. Richard was employed as bookkeeper at the C Reiss Coal Company for over 30 years, until his retirement.
Richard was a lifelong member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church and a member of the Sheboygan Camera Club. He enjoyed photography, traveling, baking, cooking and his game nights, which included cards, board games and bingo. Richard was also an avid Green Bay Packer and Milwaukee Brewers fan. Richard loved sharing donuts and sweets with anyone who brought them!
Survivors include his wife, Judith Siegel; a brother, Norbert (Jane) Siegel; and a sister, Sr. Marianne Siegel. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends. His parents, three brothers, Bernard, Robert and Rev. Kenan Siegel, a sister-in-law, Marion, a nephew, Thomas Siegel, aunts, uncles, and other relatives have all preceded him in death.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 2136 N. 21st Street, Sheboygan with Rev Matthew J. Widder officiating. Family and friends may gather at church on Tuesday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:30 a.m. Entombment will take place at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
A heartfelt thank you is extended to Embrace Care Management and the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their care and concern, and Dr. Schleevogt for his kindness.
The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.