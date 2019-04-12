|
Richard J. Truttschel
Plymouth - Richard J. Truttschel "Dick", age 88, of Plymouth died Wednesday afternoon (April 10, 2019) at his home surrounded by his children, following a recent struggle with dementia.
He was born on September 29, 1930, in Sheboygan, the son of the late Edwin and Mabel (Waterman) Truttschel.
He attended the Dye Road School in the Town of Lima and both Waldo and Plymouth High Schools. He graduated from Plymouth High School in 1948.
In 1949 Dick began his trucking business. From 1952 until 1954 he served in the U. S. Marines and was stationed in Korea during the Korean War. When he returned from Korea, he expanded his trucking operation over the years from 1954 to 1995.
On May 18, 1957, he married Shirley Fritz at St. John's Lutheran Church, Plymouth. She preceded him in death on October 23, 1979. Dick and Shirley worked side by side running his trucking operation. Dick married Susan "Suzy" Noordyk on August 15, 1982, and they later divorced. He retired in 1995, but couldn't stop driving, it was his passion. He continued to drive for Markwardt and Keifer Industries during the early years of his retirement.
When Dick wasn't trucking he enjoyed going to car shows, and one of his favorites was the Iola Old Car Show which he attended often. He enjoyed classic cars, motorcycles, and owned multiple vintage Ford trucks. He also enjoyed working on projects in his shop, particularly ones involving welding, woodworking and restoring classic vehicles.
Richard is survived by a daughter Kim (Stacy Potts) Truttschel of Greenfield, Indiana; a son Jeffrey Truttschel, Plymouth; a step-son Joel (Patti) Noordyk, Kiel; a step-daughter Jennica (Allen) Krebsbach , Kiel; three grandchildren Lita Noordyk, Marilee Krebsbach, and Claudia Noordyk; one sister Carol (Robert) Burger of Middleton; two brothers-in-law Daniel Fritz, Plymouth; Jim (Nancy) Fritz, Howards Grove and a sister-in-law Suzanne Kretsch. He is also survived by nephews, nieces, great-nephews and nieces, great-great nephews, and a great-great-niece.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Herbert (Anna) Truttschel, a sister, Doris Buckman; four brothers-in-law, Roy Buckman, Don Fritz, Eugene Kohlman, David Fritz; three sisters-in-law Joann Kohlman, Janet Fritz, Sharon Fritz; and multiple nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday (April 13, 2019) at 4:00 PM at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Pastor Dale Miller, Pastor of Salem Plankroad United Church in Plymouth, will officiate.
Visitation will take place at the Suchon Funeral Home on Saturday (April 13) from 1:00 PM until the time of services.
Burial will be in Plymouth Woodlawn Cemetery at 11:00 AM on Monday (April 15). Military Rites will be accorded at the cemetery by the Plymouth VFW World Cheese Center Post 5612.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Dick's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
The family would like to thank all the family and friends who assisted in providing Dick care in his home over the past two months.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 12, 2019