Richard J. Wieser
Plymouth - Richard John Wieser, Plymouth, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 7, 2019 with his loving family by his side at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice.
Richard was born on July 30, 1941 in Plymouth to Alfred and Anna (Braun) Wieser. Richard grew up in Plymouth on the family farm and was very active in FFA, proudly raising award-winning pigs.
Following high school graduation, Richard became an apprentice meat cutter at IGA in Plymouth. Richard then worked for Johnsonville/Bill's Red Owl for 25 years. He then moved to Pick & Save until he retired.
In 1960, Richard met Faye Ellinger. After receiving approval, Richard asked Faye for her hand in marriage and on July 27, 1963, they were married at Holy Name Catholic Church in Sheboygan. They celebrated 55 years of marriage last year.
Richard and Faye raised their two daughters, Julie and Wendy, in Plymouth, on a piece of land his family once farmed. Richard loved his family and would drop everything when he was needed. Richard was a wonderful mentor to all his grandsons. Each of them received some of Richard's handyman skills! Richard loved to work on projects in his garage. He also loved traveling, watching auto racing(local and Nascar), mowing the lawn, splitting firewood and spending time with his family.
Along with his wife, Faye, survivors include their daughters, Julie(Tom) Paul and Wendy(Russ) Ermer of Plymouth; Grandsons: Chris(Courtney) Stolper, Josh(Kayla) Ermer, Greg(Janine) Stolper, Brandon(Candice) Ermer, Dylan Ermer; Great-grandchildren: Brayden, Sophia, Arrowen, Aubrianne Stolper, Levi, Reed, Waylon Ermer and Kenadee, Addisyn Holland; brother: Joseph(Wendy) Wieser, sister: Mary(Richard) Glomski; Brothers-in laws: Gary(Regina) Ellinger and Mark(Giuseppina) Ellinger and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, mother/father-in-law, a sister-in-law and a great-granddaughter, Oliva.
Based on Richard's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Church in Plymouth. Visitation will be from 3:30-6:00 P.M. with mass to follow at 6:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Richard's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff of ASMMC, Froedert NICU and Sharon S. Richardson Hospice for all the care and compassion they provided!
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 9, 2019