Richard John "Dick" Brantmeier
Sheboygan, Wisconsin - Richard (Dick) John Brantmeier, 78, of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, December 6, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Dick Brantmeier was born on September 29, 1941, in Hilbert, Wisconsin, to Mary (Campbell) and Jerome "Butch" Brantmeier. He was a graduate of Hilbert High School and the Green Bay School of Business.
On September 14, 1963, Dick married his high school sweetheart and best friend, Janet Mary Wollersheim. Dick grew up on the family farm with three brothers and two sisters. He started in the car business (Les Stumpf Ford) at 19 and became a general manager by the age of 23. Dick became a car dealer when he started Dick Brantmeier Ford in Sheboygan in 1979. He was an exceptional, successful and smart businessman. Dick was an "Honors" member of the Society of Professional Sales Managers - Ford Division. He was respected by many. Dick had a unique charisma and great sense of humor. He was always surrounded by others wanting to talk and learn from him.
Dick loved spending time with family at their cabin in Michigan and cottage on Lake Moshawquit. He especially enjoyed annual fishing and hunting trips with his family. Dick enjoyed reading, pontoon boat rides and spending time with his kids and grandkids.
A generous sponsor, Dick was a lifelong member of Ducks Unlimited and a strong supporter of Greenwings. Dick was a lifelong member of the Sheboygan Elks Lodge #299 and an Honorary Founder of the Elks National Foundation. He was also a Charter member of the Sherwood Lions Club. Dick made many lifelong friends through these organizations.
Dick is survived by his loving and dedicated wife, Jan; three children, Lynn (Wilbert) Stecker, Rick (Ann) Brantmeier, Becky Bornemann (special friend Jim Marx and his daughter Katelyn); grandchildren, Olivia and Mackenzie Stecker, and Sawyer and Hadley Bornemann. He is also survived by brothers Don (Mariann) Brantmeier, Dave (Debbie) Brantmeier; sisters Jane (Art) Thiel, and Linda (Ted) Schaffer; sister-in-law Mary Brantmeier; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. He is proceeded in death by his parents Butch and Mary, his brother Tom Brantmeier, and his father-in-law and mother in-law Art and Rose Wollersheim.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 13 at St. Dominic Catholic Church (2133 N. 22nd Street) in Sheboygan with Father Norberto Sandoval officiating. Entombment will be in the Greenlawn Mausoleum. A time of visitation will take place Friday morning at the church from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Wieting Family Funeral Home is serving the family.
The family would like to thank the staff of St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan, and Columbia St. Mary's in Mequon. Special thanks to Drs. Swanson and Puffer, nurses Maria, Demetra and Jill, and their respective teams for their impeccable care the past nine months.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the .
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019