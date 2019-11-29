|
|
Richard "Dick" Karle
Sheboygan - Richard Karle, age 81, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at his home in Sheboygan.
Dick was born March 9, 1938 in Sheboygan to the late Michael and Elizabeth (nee Leonhardt) Karle.
He attended Trinity Lutheran School and graduated from Central High School in 1956. He was a life-long member of Trinity Lutheran Church, ushering and singing in the men's choir in his youth.
Dick graduated from Bryant-Stratton College with a degree in computers. From 1961 to 1963 he served his country in the US Army, and was stationed in Korea.
On November 6, 1971, he and Carol Butts were united in marriage at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. They were blessed with two wonderful sons, Gregory and Peter. At Dick's 50th high school reunion, he said his greatest achievement was raising his sons.
Dick worked for Prange Company for 20 years, and for Schreier Malting Company from 1978 until his retirement in 2000. During his retirement, he worked as a courier for Aurora Sheboygan Clinic and Glander Prescription Plus Pharmacy. He was a proud 30 gallon blood donor.
In addition to his wife Carol, Dick is survived by his son Peter (Angela); his grandchildren: Benjamin, Michael and Leah, all of Sheboygan; his sister Deloris Karle of Arlington Heights, IL, sister-in-law Donna Karle of Sheboygan, brothers-in-law Vern Zastrow of Sheboygan and Bruce (Corinne) Butts of Fountain Hills, AZ, other relatives and friends.
Dick was preceded in death by his son Gregory, sister Irma Zastrow, brother Marvin Karle and sister Edna (Harvey) Schmidt.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 PM noon on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 824 Wisconsin Ave. in Sheboygan. Rev. Tim Mech will officiate.The family will receive visitors at the church on Tuesday from 10:00AM-12:00PM. He will be laid to rest at Wildwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Dick's name.
Ballhorn Chapels Funeral and Cremation Care Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019