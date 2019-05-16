Services
Ballhorn Chapels
1201 N. 8th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-457-4455
Calling hours
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mark Lutheran Church
1019 North 7th Street
Sheboygan, WI
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark Lutheran Church
1019 North 7th Street
Sheboygan, WI
View Map
Sheboygan - Richard "Archie" L. Metzner, 80, of Sheboygan, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Zilber Family Hospice, Wauwatosa. He was reunited with his family and our Lord in heaven. Richard was born February 27, 1939, in Sheboygan, to the late Arthur and Helen (Reimer) Metzner. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps Reserves. On June 2, 1962, he married the former Louise Murray in Sheboygan. She preceded him in death on October 27, 1994. Richard was employed by the City of Sheboygan, retiring in 1994. On August 14, 1997, he married the former Gloria Ferguson, in Bergland, MI. Richard was an active member of St. Mark Lutheran Church and was passionate about hunting and fishing.

In addition to his wife, Gloria, he is survived by his two children, Mary Jo (Dale) Guenther, Franklin and Steven Metzner, Crandon; two grandchildren, Aaron Krolikowski, Milwaukee and Kathryn (Casey) Drover, Barrington, IL; nephew, Perri (Becky) Reinke, Sheboygan; niece, Helen (Steve) Timm, Sheboygan and many other nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and first wife, Louise, he was preceded in death by one sister, Ruthie Reinke and one brother, Teddy Metzner.

A Christian Celebration of Richard's life will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church (1019 North 7th Street, Sheboygan) with Rev. Brett Matz officiating. Friends may call on Saturday, at the church, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of celebration. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com to leave an online condolence.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Richard's name.
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 16, 2019
