|
|
Richard L. Paul
Sheboygan - Richard L. Paul, age 67, of Sheboygan, died on Monday, March 23, 2020, at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. He was born in Algoma, WI on June 22, 1952.
Richard attended local schools in Algoma and graduated from Algoma High School in 1970. On September 18, 1971, he was united in marriage to Blanche Shircel at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sheboygan.
He was current member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Richard was employed at Bemis Manufacturing for over 38 years, retiring as a Plastic Technician. Richard enjoyed karate, scuba diving, kayaking and being outdoors. He also loved to spend time at his cabin up north and sitting on the beach in Mexico.
Survivors include his wife, Blanche, of Sheboygan; two children, Jennifer Paul, of San Angela, TX and Justin Paul, of New Berlin, WI; two grandchildren, Trinity and Tessa Paul and his hunting friends, Rob and Randy. He is further survived by many other relatives and friends. Richard was preceded in death by his two infant children, Tamara and Travis, and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Hazel and Frank Shircel.
A private burial has taken place at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Sheboygan.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's name should be sent to the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. A heartfelt thank you is extended to Dr. Marshall Matthews and his staff and the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for the compassion and care that was given to him.
The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 29, 2020