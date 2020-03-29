Services
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Paul
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard L. Paul


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard L. Paul Obituary
Richard L. Paul

Sheboygan - Richard L. Paul, age 67, of Sheboygan, died on Monday, March 23, 2020, at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. He was born in Algoma, WI on June 22, 1952.

Richard attended local schools in Algoma and graduated from Algoma High School in 1970. On September 18, 1971, he was united in marriage to Blanche Shircel at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sheboygan.

He was current member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Richard was employed at Bemis Manufacturing for over 38 years, retiring as a Plastic Technician. Richard enjoyed karate, scuba diving, kayaking and being outdoors. He also loved to spend time at his cabin up north and sitting on the beach in Mexico.

Survivors include his wife, Blanche, of Sheboygan; two children, Jennifer Paul, of San Angela, TX and Justin Paul, of New Berlin, WI; two grandchildren, Trinity and Tessa Paul and his hunting friends, Rob and Randy. He is further survived by many other relatives and friends. Richard was preceded in death by his two infant children, Tamara and Travis, and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Hazel and Frank Shircel.

A private burial has taken place at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Sheboygan.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's name should be sent to the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. A heartfelt thank you is extended to Dr. Marshall Matthews and his staff and the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for the compassion and care that was given to him.

The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
Download Now