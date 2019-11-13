|
|
Richard M. Kanzelberger, Jr.
Kiel - Richard "Dick" M. Kanzelberger, Jr., 83, passed away peacefully Monday evening, November 11, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family.
He was born June 20, 1936, son of the late Richard and Barbara (Pentek) Kanzelberger, Sr., in Sheboygan. Dick graduated with the class of 1954 from Sheboygan Falls High School. He served in the U.S. Navy reserves for 4 years. On September 27, 1958 he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Shirley Kienberger. Dick worked for Plastics Engineering for over 20 years retiring in 1998. He was an avid outdoors-man who participated in a variety of outdoor sports. Dick was excellent archer and was well known in the area for being a great instructor. Dick taught his children and grandsons at an early age how to shoot and use a bow. He was an active member of Johnsonville Whitetail Bow Hunters, Kiel Fish & Game and Farmers' & Sportsmen's Conservation Club in Sheboygan. Dick was also born again Christian.
Dick is survived by his wife of 61 years, Shirley; two children: Scott (Julie Zabawa) Kanzelberger, Stevens Point and Kim Arentz, Kiel; two grandsons: Tom Arentz, Sheboygan and Trey (Allieson) Arentz, Mt. Calvary; two siblings: Sue Bennin, and Tom (Gloria) Kanzelberger. He is further survived by sisters-in-law Maria Kanzelberger, Karen Kanzelberger, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his toddler son, Michael, his parents, brothers, Robert and John Kanzelberger; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Keith Bennin, Donna (Charles) Lawerence, Darrel Kienberger, and Marlene (Richard) Klein.
Per Dick's wishes cremation has taken place. The family will welcome anyone that would like to to give their condolences at the home of Dick and Shirley on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 10:00AM until 2:00PM. Inurment will take place at a later date next to his son at Greendale Catholic Cemetery, Sheboygan.
The family would like to thank St. Nicholas Hospice, Dr. Bettag and his staff for always going above and beyond for Dick and his family.
Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019