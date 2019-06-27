|
|
Richard "Dick" MacDonald
Sheboygan - Richard Allen MacDonald, 83, of Sheboygan, went to his home in Glory on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center.
Dick was born on January 23, 1936, in Beverly, MA to Stanley and Lorraine (Lamb) MacDonald. He was a graduate of Custer High School and later attended University of Wisconsin Madison and Tri-State Bible College.
On October 26, 1956, Dick married Paula Schwartz in Milwaukee. Dick worked at Kohler Company in the pottery division for 26 years until his retirement in 2003.
Throughout his Christian life, Dick served as an elder, led Bible Studies, volunteered in a prison ministry, served in various leadership capacities of Cornerstone Christian Academy, and had a great heart for Vacation Bible School programs. Above all, Dick found his hope and refuge in his relationship with Jesus, looking to him for guidance throughout his life.
Dick is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Paula MacDonald of Sheboygan; four daughters, Debra (Robert) Baugniet of Sheboygan, Anne (Mark) Tinnon of Sheboygan, Karen (Paul) Tautges of Cleveland, OH, Susan (Charles) White of Pottstown, PA; three sons, Randall (Sherri) MacDonald of Safford, AZ, Robb (Jeanne) MacDonald of Sheboygan, Jon (Nikki) MacDonald of Sheboygan; 27 grandchildren, Evan (Adria) Baugniet, Aaron Baugniet, Lauren Baugniet, Angela (Jeremy) Vance, Kristi (Lee) Van Winkle, Paula (Carl) Lohuis, Joshua MacDonald, Rachel (Erik) Smith, Rebekah (Robert) Wanless, Tim MacDonald, Keyon (Angela) Tinnon, Sadie Tinnon, Ashley Tautges, Kenan (Megan) Tautges, Taylor (Courtney) Tautges, Kailyn (Cameron) Schmahl, Alaina (Nick) Piscioneri, Anna (Aaron) Coumos, Kayte Tautges, Leta Tautges, Nolan Tautges, Iain Tautges, Drew (Gwen) MacDonald, Ryan MacDonald, Luke MacDonald, Emma White, and Sara White; many great-grandchildren, sister, Carol (William) Jach; and a sister-in-law, Marianne MacDonald.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley & Lorraine MacDonald; infant daughter, Linda Marie MacDonald; and a brother, Stanley Holmes MacDonald, Jr.
A service to celebrate Dick's life will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 12:00 pm at the Sheboygan Evangelical Free Church with Rev. Dr. Gary Hylander officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until the time of service at 12:00 pm. Burial will take place at Union Cemetery.
A memorial fund is being established in his name for Sheboygan Evangelical Free Church.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the MacDonald family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 27, 2019