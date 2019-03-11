|
|
Richard McCue
Plymouth - Richard Dennis McCue, 84, of Plymouth, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Rocky Knoll Health Care Facility.
Richard was born on January 13, 1935, in Sheboygan Falls to Clinton and Mary Jane (Jennings) McCue. He was a 1954 graduate of Sheboygan Falls High School. Upon graduating, Richard served his country in the U.S. Armed forces from 1956 until 1960.
Richard worked at Kohler Company for many years until his retirement in 1997. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, card playing, camping, and taking road trips with family and friends.
Richard is survived by his two daughters, Nicole (Shanar) Durn of Sheboygan Falls, Kelly McCue of Seattle, WA; three grandchildren, Aryssa Durn, Brandon Durn, and Myja Durn, and a great-granddaughter, Emma Harmelink.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Heather McCue; sister, Frances Annette (Kenneth) Clark; and a brother, Glen (Retta) McCue.
A celebration of Richard's life will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 12:00 pm at the Wenig Funeral Home in Sheboygan Falls. Relatives and friends may greet the family at the funeral home from 11:00 am until the time of service. Interment will take place at Sheboygan Falls Cemetery.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the McCue family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 11, 2019