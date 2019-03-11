Services
Wenig Funeral Home
711 Broadway
Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085
(920) 467-3431
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Wenig Funeral Home
711 Broadway
Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard McCue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard McCue


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard McCue Obituary
Richard McCue

Plymouth - Richard Dennis McCue, 84, of Plymouth, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Rocky Knoll Health Care Facility.

Richard was born on January 13, 1935, in Sheboygan Falls to Clinton and Mary Jane (Jennings) McCue. He was a 1954 graduate of Sheboygan Falls High School. Upon graduating, Richard served his country in the U.S. Armed forces from 1956 until 1960.

Richard worked at Kohler Company for many years until his retirement in 1997. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, card playing, camping, and taking road trips with family and friends.

Richard is survived by his two daughters, Nicole (Shanar) Durn of Sheboygan Falls, Kelly McCue of Seattle, WA; three grandchildren, Aryssa Durn, Brandon Durn, and Myja Durn, and a great-granddaughter, Emma Harmelink.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Heather McCue; sister, Frances Annette (Kenneth) Clark; and a brother, Glen (Retta) McCue.

A celebration of Richard's life will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 12:00 pm at the Wenig Funeral Home in Sheboygan Falls. Relatives and friends may greet the family at the funeral home from 11:00 am until the time of service. Interment will take place at Sheboygan Falls Cemetery.

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.

The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the McCue family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now