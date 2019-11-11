|
|
Richard R. Buchholz
Town of Lyndon - Richard R. "Dick" Buchholz, age 71, of the Town of Lyndon, WI, passed away on Friday morning (November 8, 2019).
Dick was born on August 15, 1948 in Plymouth, WI, a son of the late Harry and Elaine (Koehn) Buchholz.
He attended Plymouth Grade Schools and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1966.
Dick served in the U.S. Navy from 1967-1970, serving in the Vietnam War.
He was employed at Borden's Foods in Plymouth for 44 years retiring in 2010.
Dick was a member of the Plymouth World Cheese Center Post # 5612 and the Ladewig- Zinkgraf American Legion Post #243 in Plymouth.
He enjoyed fishing (both Ice fishing and Sturgeon spearing), deer hunting and many summers gardening…he truly enjoyed being in the outdoors.
Survivors include his Three Daughters: Lisa Buchholz of Plymouth, Teresa Schaefer of Plymouth and Tarra Buchholz of Sheboygan; Six Grandchildren: Brittney, Zack, Madyson, Landyn, Leyton and Paxtyn and Two Great Grandchildren: Harper and Skyler; and One Brother: Larry (Carol) Buchholz of the Town of Lyndon.
He is also survived by other relatives and many friends.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday (November 16) at 12:00 Noon at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Rev. Tom Fleischmann will officiate.
Military rites will be accorded by the World Cheese Center Post # 5612 following the services.
Visitation will be at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth on Saturday (Nov. 16) from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Dick's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Casey Flunker, Cory Senkbeil and Sandra Gisch for everything you have done over the years for Dick and our family and to all the Nurses and staff at the Sharon S. Richardson Hospice and Rocky Knoll Health Care Center for all the great care you have given our Dad in the last year.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019