Richard R. "Dick" Koepke
Town of Scott - Richard R. "Dick" Koepke, 73, of the town of Scott, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee.
Dick was born on November 5, 1946, in the town of Scott, the son of the late Roland and Shirley (nee Kempf) Koepke. On August 25, 1979, he was united in marriage to Jane Mueller at St. Michaels Catholic Church at Parnell in the town of Mitchell. Dick grew up on a farm and enjoyed going to antique tractor shows and farm auctions. He liked watching racing and attending classic car shows. He loved his family and loved to joke. His presence at family gatherings made them quite lively, and he enjoyed conversations with family and went out of his way to make meet and make new friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those Dick leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Jane; two brothers, Robert (Jan) Koepke and Randall (Jennifer) Koepke; a brother-in-law, Thomas (Kathleen) Mueller; two sisters-in-law, Maggie (Tim) Hofmaier and Susan Mueller (Kenneth Moehn); nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his parents-in-law, LeRoy and Marian Mueller.
Due to COVID, a private family service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in the town of Scott. Rev. Brian Krueger will officiate and burial with military honors will follow at St. Michael Catholic Church Cemetery.
