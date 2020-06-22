Richard R. SeichterSheboygan - Richard R. Seichter, 80, of Sheboygan. passed away Saturday evening, June 20, 2020 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.Born August 12, 1939 in Sheboygan, Richard was a son of the late Bernard and Florence Meyer Seichter. He attended Sheboygan area schools and graduated from Sheboygan North High School. He then went on to serve his country in the U.S. Air Force.Richard worked at Haysen Manufacturing for many years before his retirement. He was a boating enthusiast who enjoyed spending time on the water. He also an avid Packers fan and loved spending time with his German Shepherds.He is survived by his sisters, Rosemary Horneck, Plymouth and Barbara Bauer, Tuscon, AZ; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters and brothers, Doris Ohm, Kitty Seichter, Loretta Thiel, Robert Seichter, Pat Simek, Bernard Seichter, Jr., and Thomas Seichter.Private family services will take place at a later date.The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Sheboygan Aurora Memorial Medical Center and the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all of their loving care and support.The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Richard's arrangements.