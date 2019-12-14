|
Richard Reineck
Sheboygan - Richard Reineck, 78, of Sheboygan, died on December 13, 2019 due to poor health. He was born on July 12, 1941 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to the late Walter and Lorena (Klemme) Reineck. Richard was born in Milwaukee but was raised in Sheboygan since he was seven years old. He attended Wisconsin School for the Deaf and attended Paragon Center in Plymouth, Wisconsin since 1994. Richard loved to take daily walks in his neighborhood and loved to drink coffee every morning. He also loved food whenever it was placed on the kitchen table. He was a sweet, loving brother who loved to smile and loved hugs from his siblings.
Richard is survived by his siblings, Robert (Patricia) Reineck of Sheboygan and Jeannette (David) Otto of Kenosha, WI; three sisters-in-law, Ruth Reineck, Lulu Reineck and Rosemary Reineck. He is further survived by numerous nephews and nieces.
Richard is preceded in death by six siblings, Wallace (Pauline Meeks) Reineck, Shirley (David) Smith, Donald Reineck, William Reineck and James Reineck.
A funeral service will be held in Richard's honor at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, with Rev. William Palmer officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 3:00 p.m. for a time of visitation. Burial will take place at Lutheran Cemetery.
Richard's family would like to extend a thank you to the group homes that have taken such great care of Richard over more than 30 years of his life. A special thank you to Dr. Jill Schmitt as well.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019