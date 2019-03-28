|
|
Richard V. Schulz
Sheboygan - Richard V. Schulz, 91, of Sheboygan, passed away on Monday morning, March 25, 2019 at Pine Haven Christian Home. He was born July 26, 1927 in Sheboygan to Rev. Karl and Hilda (Nitsche) Schulz.
He attended Trinity Lutheran Grade School and graduated from Sheboygan Central High School with the class of 1945. Richard served his country during World War II in the United States Marine Corp. After his honorable discharge, he attended the University of Wisconsin in Sheboygan.
On August 12, 1950 Richard was united in marriage to Marilyn A. Doege at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Congregation, Sheboygan.
Richard was employed at Trilling True Value Hardware for 65 years serving first as a Purchasing Agent and then as Store Manager for many years.
Richard was a lifetime member of Trinity Ev. Lutheran Congregation of Sheboygan. Over the years he was a member of various boards and committees of the congregation. He also volunteered for Meals on Wheels. He was also a good neighbor and friend and always willing to lend a hand wherever needed. He will be remembered for his quick wit and endearing smile which often held more meaning than words.
Richard was a founding/charter (lifetime) member of The Sheboygan Area Great Lakes Sport Fishermen and served this group in many capacities. He enjoyed years of fishing Lake Michigan with his wife Marilyn in their boat, the D-Mar and also with many of their friends. He was proud of the World Record Chinook Salmon caught and recognized by the International Game Fish Association. The record fish is still on display in the reception area of the Sheboygan Area Chamber of Commerce. He also enjoyed his many fishing trips to Canada and a special trip to Belize.
Richard is survived by his son David (Linda) Schulz and daughter Barbara (Dale) Feld; his grandchildren Laura (Brad) Wexler, Julie Moyer, Daniel (Christianna) Feld, and Jonathan (Kristen) Feld; by his great-grandchildren Tanner Moyer, Audrey Wexler, and Walter Richard Feld; his sister-in-law Mary Schulz and nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn, his parents and parents-in-law, his brothers Paul and Karl, his sister-in law Marion Schulz, his brother and sister-in law Edward and Doris Juul, and his grandson-in-law Ryan Moyer.
A Memorial Service will be held on April 5, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Trinity Lutheran Church, 824 Wisconsin Ave. Sheboygan with Pastor John Berg officiating. Inurnment will take place at Lutheran Cemetery at a later date. Relatives and friends may visit with the family at Trinity on April 5, 2019 from 10:00 am until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church Music Program in Richard's name.
The family would like to thank the staff at Pine Haven Covenant Home-Giddings and Pine Haven Covenant Home-Haven Drive for their love and compassion shown to Richard over the last year.
Ballhorn Chapels Funeral and Cremation Care Center is assisting the family. Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 28 to Apr. 3, 2019