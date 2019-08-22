|
Richard W. "Rick" Aikins
Belgium - Mr. Richard Aikins of Belgium, formerly of Port Washington, Saukville, Cedarburg, West Bend and Monona, passed away Tuesday morning, August 20, 2019, at Sheboygan Progressive Health following a health procedure. He was 67 years old.
Rick was born in Madison on September 26, 1951, son of Carl and Arline Sefland Aikins. He attended local schools and graduated from Monona Grove High School before furthering his education at Wisconsin School of Electronics.
On September 4, 1971, Richard was united in marriage with Kathryn Weyrough at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Madison. The couple lived in West Bend, Cedarburg and Saukville before moving to Port Washington in 1990. Mr. Aikins worked in the signage industry, most recently in sales and marketing at Milwaukee Sign; he retired in 2010 and the couple moved to Belgium.
Rick enjoyed golf, and had been an assistant golf pro at River Oaks Country Club. When he could no longer play due to his health, he liked watching golf on TV. Mr. Aikins enjoyed traveling with his wife, playing card game like Cribbage, Euchre and Hearts, competing in yard games such as cornhole and washers, and spending time with his family. He was passionate about helping people grow their small businesses, and was an active member of New Life Assembly of God Church.
Survivors include his wife Kate of Belgium and their children Scott (Renee) Aikins of Woodbury, MN, Mary Aikin (friend Chris Riley) of Sheboygan and son Dan Aikins of Fredonia, as well as grandchildren Parker, Owen, Mason and Ella Aikins of Woodbury, MN. He is further survived by brother-in-law John (Pam) Weyrough of Monona, IA, sister-in-law Barbara (Herb) Hansen of Lodi, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and infant sister Julie.
Funeral services will take place at 5PM on Monday, August 26th at the Eernisse Funeral Home in Port Washington. Rev. John Timothy and Rev. Paul Hanson will preside. The family will receive visitors at the Funeral Home (1600 W. Grand Ave, Port Washington) on Monday from 3-5PM.
If desired, memorials are suggested in lieu of flowers.
Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com .
Published in Sheboygan Press on Aug. 22, 2019