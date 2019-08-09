|
|
Richard "Dick" White
Sheboygan - Dick White, age 91 of Sheboygan, passed away on Wednesday August 7th, 2019. Or as he would tell it, "I fell off the Pickle Boat for the last time".
Dick was born on September 13th, 1927 in the Town of Scott on the kitchen table of his family's farmhouse. Throughout his life, Dick was fearless. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the US Navy to serve in WWII. After returning from the war, he graduated from Central High in 1947 and continued his service in the US Navy Reserves. Dick was called back to active duty in the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1952. His ambitious nature inspired him to grow the family business, White's Rug Cleaners. He married Delores [Rogge] in 1953 and together they built one of the first dedicated rug cleaning plants in the area, referred to by many as "the shop".
Dick's passion for speed kept him young at heart. He was a founding member of the Sheboygan County Motorcycle Club. His carefree driving style may have attributed to crashing his 1945 Harley Davidson, but he quickly replaced it with a new one. In the '60s, he traded motorcycles for race cars. Dick raced a '33 Chevy Coupe at US Speedway 141 and Plymouth Dirt Track, where he claims "I rolled it over right in front of the grandstand. Anyone can crash in the corners." Always looking to go faster, Dick purchased an airplane and obtained his private pilot's license in 1968.
In the '70s Dick became known as the guy who could fix anything. Afterall, he did have a lot of hands-on experience fixing crashed motorcycles and cars. He proudly pieced together a '65 Beechcraft Musketeer from other crashed planes. He then went on to fix a wrecked '68 International semi-truck, a decision that would set him on a new career path for the next 30 years. He transitioned the business from White's Rug Cleaners to White's Trucking. Dick enjoyed the open road and the challenges it presented, but never strayed far from the cars he loved. During his time as truck driver, he also kept up a side business of White's Auto Body.
While most people in their 60s think about retirement, Dick kept on trucking and married his second wife Mary. In his 70s he kept on trucking and bought another airplane. He and his son, Rich Jr, restored a '66 Beech Musketeer into an EAA Award Winning Vintage Aircraft, a plane Dick would proceed to crash…twice.
Dick's carefree attitude and fun-loving spirit would not let few setbacks stand in his way. He was often heard saying, "so what", "big deal", "life goes on", and most frequently "E-I-E-I-E-I-O!". Dick enjoyed having a good time. He would dance with any willing partner and stomp his cowboy boots at local picnics and taverns. His generosity was endless, always the first to buy a round of beer.
Dick is survived by his son Rich (Christine) and granddaughter Norah Joy, first wife Delores, brother-in-law Ejner, nieces Lorelei (Al) and Lisa (Dave), nephew Chris (Linda), and second wife's daughter Sherri (John). He is preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Alma [Vorpagel], sister Joy, sister June, and his second wife Mary.
Funeral services will be held at Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth WI on Wednesday, August 14. Visitation will begin at 3:30 and the service will be at 5:30. The Plymouth VFW Post 5612 will conduct military rites following the services. Cremation will take place following services and inurnment will be in the Zion United Methodist Cemetery in Batavia.
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life afterwards, or as Dick would say "Gemütlichkeit". In lieu of flowers, please bring some of your favorite Dick White memories to share.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019