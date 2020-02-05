|
|
Richard William Klusmeier
Richard William Klusmeier, 70, died peacefully at Sharon Richardson Community Hospice while surrounded by family on February 2, 2020. Richard was born on February 27, 1949 in Sheboygan to Heinz and Joyce Klusmeier. He graduated from North High School and worked as a Laboratory Technician at Thomas Industries for 35 years.
Richard was an avid fisherman, a master of grilling brats, and a Green Bay Packers shareholder and fan (in good times and bad). He loved crossword puzzles, scrabble, vacations in northern Wisconsin, playing a friendly game of poker, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was incredibly kind and generous with a wonderful sense of humor, even as a 12-year stroke survivor.
He is survived by his mother Joyce Klusmeier; wife Ellen Klusmeier; siblings Ron (Christina) Klusmeier and Laurie (Tony) Bries; children Amy (Satya) Klusmeier and Adam (Katie) Klusmeier; grandchildren Henry, Harvey and Arthur Klusmeier; and many loving extended family members.
Richard was preceded in death by his father Heinz ("Henry") Klusmeier; grandparents William and Frieda Klusmeier, and Ione Welch. Richard's family would like to thank Orange Cross EMS for taking Richard for one last ride along the lake. The family is honoring his wish that no service be held and asks that donations be made to Shaw Family Playground or Sharon Richardson Community Hospice in Richard's memory.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020