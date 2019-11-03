|
Dr. Rick Erickson
Malone - Dr. Rick Erickson, age 75, of Malone, WI passed away at Froedtert Hospital on October 31st, 2019. Rick was born in Chicago on August 14, 1944 of immigrant parents, Bridgt (Moran) and Bengt Ivar Erickson. He attended Mt. Carmel High School and Loyola University. Rick was married to Juliet Stoeberl in Calumet City, Illinois at St. Victor Catholic Church, on October 13, 1979. Fr. Walt Krolikowski, S.J. officiated.
After an eleven year career as Senior Credit Manager and Auditor, with the Standard Oil Company and the Firestone Tire & Rubber Company, Rick turned down an opportunity for executive training to begin an almost 50 year career as a school counselor and later, as a school administrator. He also coached men's and boys' basketball for 46 years at all levels from middle school, high school and college. He was named Coach of the Year in 1984. He was inducted into the "Warrior Hall of Fame." He also coached high school football. Rick was a lifelong supporter of the Chicago White Sox, "Da Bears", Blackhawks, and Notre Dame football.
Rick earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology, a Master of Science in Educational Psychology at Loyola University of Chicago, and a PhD in Psychology/Sociology at Walden University of Minneapolis. He also completed a Masters Program at the University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh and a degree in Educational Administration at Marian University. He held National Certification in Street Gang Analysis and Street Gang Behavior from NGCRC at the University of Chicago. He was a volunteer speaker on drug awareness and a group leader for the ASTOP program. His doctoral research in adolescent suicide and grief and dying gave him the opportunity to exchange research and ideas with others nationally on the subject. He made many good relationships with members of several Native American Nations. He was founder of SCADAC, a drug and alcohol intervention center in Chicago in the late 1960's. Additionally, Dr. E. was a co-founder, along with his friend, Lil Foote, of the Young Person's Grief Support groups at St. Agnes Hospital. He also co-founded the First Responder group for deaths involving students in Fond du Lac County.
During the 1960's, Rick was very active in the Civil Rights Movement and was blessed with the opportunity to twice participate in events of which Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was a part, including the incident where, unfortunately, Dr. King was struck by a rock during a Chicago march.
Rick was a fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus (Assembly 1211 & Council 664), the Harborland Jaycees, and former President of the North Fond du Lac School Board, as well as a member of several other civic groups in Chicago and the Fond du Lac areas. Additionally, Rick held memberships in the American Association of Suicidology, the Illinois and Wisconsin Counselor Associations, and the Basketball and Football State Coaches' Associations.
He is survived by his very best friend and his most cherished "jewel", his wife Juliet. He is further survived by his children: Tawny Lynn Mulligan of Michigan, Sean Erickson of Fond du Lac; five of his eight grandchildren (Nick, Courtney, Bele, Mac and Diego); five great-grandchildren (Harley, Whittney, Wynter, Cicora and Brandon); his brother-in-law Gib (Karen) Stoeberl of Ripon; a niece, Mary; eight nephews: Joseph, Todd (Michelle), John (Tania), William (Jenny), Jeffrey (Kaley), Daniel, Rev. Michael (Jeanette) and Matthew (Camille); and his constant companions ChaCha and Payton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his granddaughter, Kara; his brother John and his wife Barbara; his in-laws Joseph and Vitalis Stoeberl, and his brother-in-law, Joseph (Fr Julian, OFM Cap) Stoeberl.
Rick wished to give a special "shout out" to Dr. Stacey Gardiner and her partners in the Cardiovascular Department at Froedtert Hospital and Medical College for all of their efforts to care for him.
A visitation will be held at Zacherl Funeral Home on Friday, November 8th from 3 pm until 7 pm, and Saturday, November 9th at Holy Cross Church in Mt. Calvary from 9 am until 10:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM.
Memorials donations may be made to Holyland Catholic School in Johnsburg or St. Isidore parish in Mt. Calvary.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2019