Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church
818 Huron Avenue
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church
818 Huron Avenue
Rita L. Sackett


1944 - 2019
Rita L. Sackett Obituary
Rita L. Sackett

Sheboygan - Rita L. Sackett, 74, of Shebygan, passed away Sunday morning September 15, 2019 at St. Nicholas Hospital surrounded by her family.

Born October 6, 1944 in Sheboygan, Rita was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Margaret Schaff Reinartz. She attended Holy Name Grade School and graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1962. In 1964, she was united in marriage to William R. Fouts. On August 9, 1980, she married John H. "Fuzzy" Sackett at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. They were married for 32 years before John preceded her in death on May 18, 2013.

Rita was a toe seamer at Wigwam Mills for 15 years before her retirement. She was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. She enjoyed camping at Lazy Days Campground for 40 years. She also liked ceramics and artex. Rita and John volunteered with the March of Dimes for many years. Rita will always be remembered for her generosity and hospitality especially with her camping friends and family.

She is survived by her children, Lawrence (Rhonda) Fouts, Sheboygan Falls, and John (Lisa) Sackett, Sheboygan; eight grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Besides her parents and her husbands, William and John, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Norma (Robert) Wolff, Audrey (Stanley) Thayer and Karen (Maurice) Zimmermann.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 818 Huron Avenue. Father Matthew Widder will celebrate the Mass. Family and friends are welcome at the church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Entombment will take place in the Gardens of Peace Mausoleum.

A memorial fund has been established in her name.

The family would like to thank Dr. Gurminder Dhillon and the nurses and staff of the ICU at St. Nicholas Hospital and Brenda from St. Nicholas Hospice for all of their loving care and support.

The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Rita's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 18, 2019
