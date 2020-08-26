Rita T. (Mand) Petrie
of Mount Calvary - Rita T. (Mand) Petrie, age 76, of Mount Calvary, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 24, 2020, at the Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.
She was born September 21, 1943, in Fond du Lac, WI to the late Frank and Catherine "Katie" (Wirtz) Mand. She married the love of her life, Melvin, on March 3, 1962, who preceded her in death in 2002.
Rita attended St. Peter Catholic School and St. Mary's Springs High School. After graduation, she worked at Grandcare Nursing Home, National Exchange Bank, and the Villa Loretto. In 1970, she started at St. Lawrence Seminary in the food service department; retiring in 2004 after 36 years of service.
She was a member of St. Isidore Parish-Holy Cross Church in Mount Calvary and a member of the Christian Women's Society. On March 19, 2012, she was a made an affiliate of the Province of St. Joseph of the Capuchin Order.
In her spare time, she enjoyed bartending, gambling, golfing, reading, making soup and watching the Packers and Brewers.
Survivors include her three children, Sharon (Chad) Weber and Mark (Ginny) Petrie both of St. Cloud, and Annette Petrie (fiancé, Rick) of Plymouth; four grandchildren, Melissa (Steve) Schroeder, Kyle (Mollie) Petrie, Stephanie Rabe (special friend, Rafael), and Sara Rabe; four step grandchildren, Frank (Jodi), Julie (Tom), Pam (Mike), and Nikki (Andy); four great-grandchildren, Ashton, Allie, Liam, Flynn, and the fifth one on the way; 18 step great-grandchildren She is also survived by her brother, Steve (Betty) Mand of Fond du Lac; her sisters-in-law, Mary Mand and Jane Petrie; her brothers-in-law, Eddie Anhalt, Eddie (Kitty) Petrie, Roger (Nancy) Petrie, and John Meyer; many nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Melvin; her parents, Frank and Catherine Mand; two sisters, Sr. Paula Mand, CSA and Clara Anhalt; and two brothers, Paul and Jim Mand.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial is tentatively set for 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at St. Isidore Parish-Holy Cross Church in Mount Calvary, 308 S. County Road W, Mount Calvary, WI 53057. Rev. Gary Wegner, OFM Cap will officiate.
Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Rita's Family at the church that morning from 9:00 AM until 10:30 AM.
A memorial fund will be established in her name.
Rita's family would like to express a special thank you to the staff at the Hospice Home of Hope for their care and compassion given to Mom and her family over the last several days.
For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in St. Cloud (920) 999-2291 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net
