Robert A. Anhalt
1940 - 2020
Robert A. Anhalt

Plymouth - Robert A. "Bob" Anhalt, age 80, of Plymouth, passed away late Tuesday (Nov. 3, 2020) at the Sharon S. Richardson Hospice in Sheboygan Falls. He was born on October 13, 1940 in Plymouth, WI, a son of Roland and Laurine (Nee Eberle) Anhalt.

He graduated from St. John the Baptist Catholic Grade School in 1954 and from Plymouth High School in 1958. Bob served in the United States Navy from 1958-1967 during the Vietnam War.

On November 20, 1965, he married Diane Wieser at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth. The couple has resided in Plymouth since their marriage.

Bob was employed at Bordens Foods in Plymouth retiring after 35 years and also enjoyed driving school bus for over 30 years for the Johnson Bus Service in Plymouth and the Heidenreiter Bus Service in Sheboygan Falls.

He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth and the Knights of Columbus # 1789 and belonged to the Plymouth VFW World Cheese Center Post # 5612.

Bob enjoyed spending precious time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed driving school bus for the many children on his routes, field trips and sporting events. He also enjoyed woodworking, puzzles, playing cards with his friends at Generations, researching his family Genealogy and working on his computer, along with his many trips up north.

He was very proud of his Naval service to our country and was chosen to go on the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight on November 4, 2017

Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years: Diane of Plymouth, three daughters: Stephanie (Robert) Held of Sheboygan, Michele Anhalt of Plymouth and Tammy (David) Kulow of New Holstein. Two Grandsons: Tyler (Marissa) Kulow and his first Great Grandchild on the way and Zachary Kessler of Kiel. Three sisters-in-law: Connie Anhalt, JoAnn Anhalt and Elaine Anhalt all of Plymouth. One brother-in-law: Warren Wieser of Plymouth. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers: James, Thomas and Glenn and one Infant Sister: Rosemary.

Following Bob's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family memorial service will be held. Father Philip Reifenberg will officiate. Inurnment will be in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Plymouth. The Plymouth VFW World Cheese Center Post # 5612 will conduct military rites at the gravesite. A memorial Mass will be scheduled in 2021 for Bob.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial in Bob's name will be made to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
