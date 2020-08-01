Robert A. Zabel, Jr.Sheboygan - Robert A. Zabel, Jr., 87, of Sheboygan, passed away Thursday evening, July 30, 2020 at The Waterford in Plymouth where he had been residing.Born September 12, 1932, Robert was a son of the late Robert and Mary Smith Zabel. He attended Sheboygan area schools. On November 8th, 1957, he was united in marriage to Patricia P. Sternbeck in Illinois. They were married for 61 years before Patricia preceded him in death on March 3, 2019.Bob worked in maintenance for many years at US Bank before his retirement. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially up north fishing, hunting and ATVing. He also volunteered his time as a Boy Scout leader.He is survived by his children, Kim Zabel, Kay (Steve) Schinabeck, and Kevin (Bonny) Zabel; three grandchildren, Jessica Zabel, Becky (Dan) Sylvester, and Josh Zabel; four great-grandchildren; his brother, Glen (Percy) Zabel; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Besides his parents and wife, Patricia, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Zabel, and his daughter-in-law, Ruth Zabel.Private family services will he held. Entombment will take place in the Gardens of Peace Mausoleum.The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of The Waterford and St. Nicholas Home Health & Hospice for all of their loving care and support.A memorial fund has been established in his name for St. Nicholas Home Health & Hospice.The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Robert's arrangements.