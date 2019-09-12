|
Robert Allen Hageness
Osseo - Robert Allen Hageness, age 86, passed away on August 26, 2019 in Osseo. He was born on May 30, 1933 to Harry and Ruth (Blanche) Hageness. He met his future wife, Elinore Sperber, at the Osseo roller-skating rink and they were united in marriage on August 29, 1954.
Bob enjoyed spending time outside - golfing, hunting, fishing and the Canadian fishing trips with the Hageness boys. He celebrated his Norwegian Heritage and couldn't wait for the next lutefisk and lefse meal. Bob was a community fundraiser for many Osseo events, including Lake Martha Days and the American Legion. Bob served in the United States Army and Air Force. He was a life member and past Post Commander of the American Legion Post 324.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Elinore; children: Rhonda (George) Blattner, Mark (Martha) Hageness, Terri Pratt and Peter (Starla) Hageness; eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren; sisters: Barbara Larson and Rachel (William) Doyle; sister-in-laws: Marilyn (John) Balliett and Janice (Robert) Lange; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, son-in-law, Bill Pratt; brother-in-law, Orlin Larson; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Harold & Jean Sperber; and sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws, Arlene & Jerry Otto and Alice & Bob Schwetz.
A Celebration of Life Service was held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church with Pastor Terry Lorenz officiating. Burial followed at the Osseo Cemetery with full military honors presented by the American Legion Post 324.
A special thank-you to the staff at Dove HealthCare Facility in Osseo, Marilyn & John Balliett, Barbara Larson and Sharon Jermstad for their care and support.
Memorials can be sent to Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church, 50351 Harmony Street, Osseo, WI 54758 or to the American Legion Post 324 PO Box 325, Osseo, WI 54758.
Schiefelbein Funeral Home, Osseo, assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 12, 2019