Eernisse Funeral Home
1600 West Grand Avenue
Port Washington, WI 53074
(262) 284-2601
Robert Arendt

Robert Arendt Obituary
Robert Arendt

Shawano - Robert J. Arendt of Sunset Circle in Shawano, formerly of Dacada and Lake Church, passed away after a short illness on Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was 91 years old.

Bob was born on July 28, 1928, to Nic and Elizabeth Keller Arendt and lived on the family homestead near Dacada where he attended St. Nicholas Grade School.

Bob enlisted in the United States Army in December 1948 and was assigned to the Constabulary in Schweinfurt, Germany. Shortly after arrival he was injured during Operation Harvest. After 3 months of hospitalization, he was assigned to the hospital base in Würzburg, Germany. There he advanced to the rank of staff sergeant and served as the chief mechanic in the motor pool. He was honorably discharged in December 1951.

On August 1, 1953, Bob married Helen Leider at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Fredonia. They lived in Lake Church for 35 years where they raised their family of seven children. Then, having fallen in love with the area while camping as the kids were growing up, they moved to Shawano.

Bob worked as a mechanic at Lanser's Garage in Belgium for several years, and then at Right Motors in Random Lake. He was a storekeeper for Wisconsin Electric, first in Milwaukee and later at the Port Washington Distribution Station. He served as the Treasurer for the Town of Belgium from 1960-1980.

Bob was a member of the American Legion Post 412 of Belgium and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5373. He was a member of both Divine Savior Parish of Fredonia and St. Martin's of Cecil.

Bob and Helen traveled extensively, truly getting the most out of retirement. Bob loved a good game of sheepshead with family and friends. He was an avid hunter and trapper ever since he was a youngster with a woods and a creek in the back forty. Bob was a jack of all trades, always with a project going. He loved to wheel and deal, buy and sell, and tinker with anything.

Bob is survived by his seven children: Gary (Linda) of Kenosha, Daniel of Union Grove, Richard (Barbara) of Slinger, James of Hubertus, Sandra of Princeton, Jeffrey of Union Grove, and Diane of Lake Church. He is further survived by 6 grandchildren: Kyle (Ashley) of Slinger, Keith (Amy) of Appleton, Brian of Philadelphia, PA, Kelly of Chicago, IL, Katie (Peter) Williquette of McFarland, and Megan of Washington, DC, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Bob was a proud great-grandfather of Karston, Briella, Koen, Kali, Archer, and Aries.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife Helen, daughter-in-law, Donna, his parents, his brothers: Vern, Orville, and Donald, his sisters: Lucille, Emily, and Gladys, and brothers and sisters-in-law.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Divine Savior Parish in Holy Cross. He will be laid to rest with Military Honors next to his wife at St. Mary Parish Cemetery in Lake Church.

Memorials are suggested to Camp American Legion (https://www.campamericanlegion.org/donate-today)

The Eernisse Funeral Home, Port Washington is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 4 to May 6, 2020
