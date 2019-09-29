|
Robert Burke McLaughlin
Sheboygan - Robert Burke McLaughlin, age 81, passed away at his home in Sheboygan on Thursday morning, September 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Robert was born March 1, 1938 in Sheboygan, the son of Burke and Leona (nee Fischer) McLaughlin. After high school, he proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1956-1960. On July 14, 1962, he was united in marriage with Lorris Mueller. In October of 1995, he retired from Canteen (formerly Ace Vending) after over 25 years.
An avid outdoorsman, Robert loved camping and fishing. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Robert is survived by his wife Lorris and their children: Cheryl (Franko) Antolovich and Rodney McLaughlin (Betty Satterfield). He is further survived by four grandchildren: Carol (Travis) Redcay, Kristen (Doug) Brixton, Melissa Carducci and Megan McLaughlin; great-grandson Skylar Redcay and one great-grandson on the way; sister Virginia Salazar, brothers and sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his sister Lois McLaughlin.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral and Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th St. in Sheboygan. Family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00 - 3:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in his name.
Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 29, 2019