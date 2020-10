Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert "Red" C. Altmeyer



Sheboygan Falls - Red died peacefully on September 21, 2020, (age 97). He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda, and is survived by his loving daughters, Nancy (and family) and Susan. He will be greatly missed.



