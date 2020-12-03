Robert "Bob" C. Gosse
Elkhorn - Robert "Bob" C. Gosse, 79 of Elkhorn, WI, formerly of Sheboygan, WI, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Meriter Hospital in Madison, WI. He was born September 8, 1941 in Sheboygan, to the late Alfred and Amelia (Sessler) Gosse. Bob served in the United States Navy from 1960 to 1962. He was united in marriage to Dianne L. Bergner on July 2, 1966 in Cleveland, WI. Bob was the Executive Vice President of Sales for Diamond Business Graphics for 45 years. Bob and Dianne are members of St. Patrick's Catholic Church of Elkhorn. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. Bob loved spending time with his grandchildren and attending their sporting events.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Dianne, two children; Amy (Art) Holzinger and Dean (Lisa) Gosse, three grandchildren; Nolan Gosse, Carter Gosse and Elise Holzinger and one sister, Barbara (Alan) Brunnbauer. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Bob's Life will be held at a later date to be determined. Inurnment will be at Gardens of Peace Mausoleum in Kohler, WI. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com
. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Gosse Family.